Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 139 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

