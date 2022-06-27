Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 740,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MIN opened at $2.92 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

