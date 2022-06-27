Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 335 Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of Principal Quality ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSET stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

