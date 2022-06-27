Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,001 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

