Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.