Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $83.00 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

