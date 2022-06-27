Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $76.33 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

