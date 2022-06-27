Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $227,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

MAXR opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

