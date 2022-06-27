Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,461 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 63,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

