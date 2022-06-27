Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $201.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

