Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 357 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $511,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $175.46 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

