Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

