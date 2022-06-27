Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 56,508 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,508 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 77,892 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000.

STIP opened at $102.03 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50.

