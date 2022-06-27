Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

