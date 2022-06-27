Eagle Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

