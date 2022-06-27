Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $523,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $419.04 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.04 and its 200 day moving average is $413.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

