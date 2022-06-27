Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

NYSE ECL opened at $159.65 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

