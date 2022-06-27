Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.78

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 88068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.797 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

