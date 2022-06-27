Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

