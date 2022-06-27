Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

EW stock opened at $96.98 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

