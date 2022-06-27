Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

