Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,558 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.02 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.