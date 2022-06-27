Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

