Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.