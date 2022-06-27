Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $299.37 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

