Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $544.81 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $491.18 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.27 and a 200 day moving average of $573.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

