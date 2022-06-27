Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

