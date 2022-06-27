Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

