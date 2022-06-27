Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

