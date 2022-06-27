Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield University acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,701,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

