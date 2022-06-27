Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.