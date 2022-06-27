Elrond Price Hits $56.80 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $60.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $56.80 or 0.00267668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00097939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 305.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009500 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,471,179 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

