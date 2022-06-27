Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

