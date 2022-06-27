Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Employers accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Employers worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Employers by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Employers by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

