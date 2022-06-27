Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.61.

ENB opened at C$53.85 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.80.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1705995 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

