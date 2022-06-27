Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Enovix stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

