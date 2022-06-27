Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

