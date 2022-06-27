Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.39 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.