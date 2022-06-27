Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) President Purchases $505,508.00 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVA stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after buying an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,222,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

