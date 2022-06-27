Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Epizyme stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,630,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

