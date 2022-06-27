EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on July 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.