Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOXF opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $40,003,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

