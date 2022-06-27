Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on July 15th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 138.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

ESS stock opened at $261.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.90. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,256,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.47.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

