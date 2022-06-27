Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

