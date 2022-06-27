Evercore ISI Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

