Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

