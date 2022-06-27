Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 31,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.12 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

