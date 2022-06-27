Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

MUB opened at $105.93 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

