Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $266,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $330.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

