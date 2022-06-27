Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.